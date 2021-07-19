#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Melbourne extends snap lockdown as Australia fails to stop outbreak

About 12 million people are under lockdown in Melbourne and Sydney.

By AFP Monday 19 Jul 2021, 7:06 AM
51 minutes ago 4,223 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5499354
A person walks along a quiet Princes Bridge in Melbourne
Image: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via PA Images
A person walks along a quiet Princes Bridge in Melbourne
A person walks along a quiet Princes Bridge in Melbourne
Image: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett via PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S TWO LARGEST cities are set to stay under tight Covid-19 restrictions as Melbourne today extended a five-day snap lockdown designed to curb a virulent outbreak.

“These restrictions simply cannot end at midnight tomorrow night,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said, without saying how long the Melbourne lockdown would last.

About 12 million people are under lockdown in Melbourne and Sydney, where a month of restrictions has failed to quash an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Australia had mostly dodged widespread community transmission in the 18 months since the pandemic began, but is now seeing more than 100 new cases a day, straining contact tracing efforts.

The most recent outbreak started mid-June when a foreign aircrew infected a local driver in Sydney.

The virus was then carried to Melbourne with a relocation team, prompting a snap lockdown that was due to end late Tuesday, but has failed to reduce new infections to zero.

Victoria state today reported 13 new cases.

Andrews told weary residents now on their fifth lockdown that the measures were making an impact. “We have made great progress, we have avoided thousands of cases,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In Sydney, it looks increasingly unlikely that the city will exit a lockdown in its fourth week at the end of the month as planned.

On Saturday, New South Wales introduced a slew of new restrictions and ordered all non-critical stores to close.

The state reported 98 new cases today.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie