Two killed after passenger train derails near Melbourne

Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N — erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020 Source: erin pearson /Twitter

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed after a passenger train travelling between Sydney and Melbourne derailed.

Health authorities say they are treating many more for injuries, after the train travelling from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 7.45pm.

Police confirmed that two people had died at the scene and Ambulance Victoria said “one person is being airlifted to Melbourne.”

7News reports there were around 150 people on board the train when it crashed.

It also says that a major triage centre has been set up nearby, and local roads have been closed to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Contains reporting from - © AFP 2020