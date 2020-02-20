This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Two killed after passenger train derails near Melbourne

The train came off its tracks near the town of Wallan, around 45km north of Melbourne.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:53 AM
22 minutes ago 1,820 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5014584

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed after a passenger train travelling between Sydney and Melbourne derailed.

Health authorities say they are treating many more for injuries, after the train travelling from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 7.45pm.

 Police confirmed that two people had died at the scene and Ambulance Victoria said “one person is being airlifted to Melbourne.”

7News reports there were around 150 people on board the train when it crashed.

It also says that a major triage centre has been set up nearby, and local roads have been closed to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Contains reporting from - © AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

