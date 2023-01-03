Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a member of An Garda Síochána
# Killarney
Six men charged over stabbing incident at Direct Provision centre
The incident happened at Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Day.
6.3k
0
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

SIX MEN HAVE been charged over a public order incident at a Direct Provision centre in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The stabbing incident occurred at Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Day.

Two men were initially arrested over the incident on Sunday, and four more men were arrested yesterday.

The men were detained at Tralee and Killarney garda stations under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All six men have since been charged in relation to the incident. They are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court at 10.30am today.

Four men were injured in the incident and were removed from the hotel to hospital for treatment. They have all since been released from hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS