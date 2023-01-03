Six men charged over stabbing incident at Direct Provision centre

SIX MEN HAVE been charged over a public order incident at a Direct Provision centre in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The stabbing incident occurred at Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Day.

Two men were initially arrested over the incident on Sunday, and four more men were arrested yesterday.

The men were detained at Tralee and Killarney garda stations under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All six men have since been charged in relation to the incident. They are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court at 10.30am today.

Four men were injured in the incident and were removed from the hotel to hospital for treatment. They have all since been released from hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

