Three men arrested for burglary in north Dublin on Sunday

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following a stop and search in Artane, Co Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí said that at approximately 2.30am on Sunday, they signalled a vehicle to stop but it did not comply and the vehicle was pursued into a nearby cul de sac.

Advertisement

A search was carried out and a number of stolen items and car keys were found in the car, which were confirmed as stolen during a burglary in Ballyboughal, Co Dublin.

A stolen vehicle was also taken during the burglary and was located shortly after.

All three men were arrested – one man is aged in his 40s, with two aged in their 20s – and were taken to Garda stations in north Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men have been charged in relation to the stolen property.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

One man (20s) has been released on station bail and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 25 March. The remaining two men were both charged and are appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí have said that all investigations remain ongoing.