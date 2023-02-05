Four men arrested in Kildare in relation to theft and stolen goods

GARDAI IN MAYNOOTH and Leixlip arrested four men yesterday morning in relation to a number of thefts between Wednesday and yesterday.

All four men (one juvenile, two aged in their late teens and one aged in his early 20s) were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Leixlip Garda station.

A follow-up search was conducted, under warrant, at a property in Leixlip yesterday afternoon as part of this investigation.

A large quantity of suspected stolen property was recovered.

Three of the men have since been charged in relation to the investigation and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30a.m.

The male juvenile was released and will be referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí conducted the search as part of Operation Thor, which targets burglary done by organised crime gangs and repeat offenders.