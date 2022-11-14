Eight people were arrested as violence broke out between rival fans ahead of the FAI Cup final

GARDAÍ MADE EIGHT arrests yesterday as fans clashed in the streets en route to the Aviva Stadium to watch Derry City play Shelbourne FC.

Videos circulating online show supporters on opposite sides of the road outside a pub between Ringsend and Irishtown hurling bottles, flares and other objects at each other as well as some fights breaking out.

In a statement, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí in Donnybrook dealt with a small number of incidents Sunday 13th November, 2022 at the Aviva stadium.”

“A total of 8 males were arrested, 7 of which were arrested for Public Order offences and were dealt with by adult caution.

“One male was arrested in relation to an offence under Section 68 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and has been charged and will appear before Court at a later date.”

Section 68 of the act relates to a firework being ignited and thrown, directed or propelled at or towards a person or property.

In the video Gardaí can be seen driving vans into the road to block supporters from seeing each other or crossing the road, while individual Gardaí pushed people back to their respective side.

Further fights also occurred in the Aviva Stadium although Gardaí have not stated whether this led to any arrests.

The row took place in the Shelbourne end of the stadium and eight Gardaí can be seen rushing to intervene.

Derry City went on to win the match with the biggest ever margin of victory in an FAI Cup final (4-0 to Derry).