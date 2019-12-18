Five men arrested after gardaí stop car with false registration in Carlow

FIVE MEN WERE arrested after a car with a false registration was stopped by gardaí in Carlow yesterday.

In the course of activity undertaken as part of Operation Thor, which aims to reduce burglaries, a car was intercepted at Blackbog Road in Carlow.

The five men who were in the car were arrested and are currently being detained in garda stations in Kilkenny and Carlow on suspicion of committing burglary.

All five men are being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A high-powered car was seized by gardaí. Property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit and the Security and Intelligence department were involved in the operation.