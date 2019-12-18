This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five men arrested after gardaí stop car with false registration in Carlow

A high-powered car and property believed to have been stolen a short time earlier was seized.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 9:43 PM
1 hour ago 10,217 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940479
File photo
Image: Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIVE MEN WERE arrested after a car with a false registration was stopped by gardaí in Carlow yesterday.

In the course of activity undertaken as part of Operation Thor, which aims to reduce burglaries, a car was intercepted at Blackbog Road in Carlow.

The five men who were in the car were arrested and are currently being detained in garda stations in Kilkenny and Carlow on suspicion of committing burglary.

All five men are being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A high-powered car was seized by gardaí. Property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit and the Security and Intelligence department were involved in the operation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie