This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested over thefts at retail premises in five counties

The thefts took place in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in recent weeks.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 12,229 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178633
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang that occurred in five counties in July and August.

The thefts took place in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in recent weeks.

As part of an investigation into the thefts, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co Kildare, yesterday. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda Station.

A third man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday 27 July as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday 28 July.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie