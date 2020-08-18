Two men arrested over thefts at retail premises in five counties

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang that occurred in five counties in July and August.

The thefts took place in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in recent weeks.

As part of an investigation into the thefts, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co Kildare, yesterday. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda Station.

A third man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday 27 July as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday 28 July.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.