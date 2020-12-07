Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Cabra death in 2019

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of a man in Cabra last year.

The two men (aged 40 and 31) were arrested in the Dublin area yesterday evening and brought to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged.

A 55-year-old man died on 27 November 2019. His body was found at a house on the Navan Road in Dublin that morning.

He had been the victim of an alleged serious assault on 14 November.

Following the results of a post-mortem examination, gardaí began a murder investigation in December last year.

The two men charged in connection with this death are due to appear in Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

