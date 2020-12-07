#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 December 2020
Two men to appear in court charged in connection with Cabra death in 2019

A 55-year-old man was found dead in Cabra in November last year.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 7 Dec 2020, 8:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of a man in Cabra last year. 

The two men (aged 40 and 31) were arrested in the Dublin area yesterday evening and brought to Ronanstown Garda Station where they were charged. 

A 55-year-old man died on 27 November 2019. His body was found at a house on the Navan Road in Dublin that morning.

He had been the victim of an alleged serious assault on 14 November. 

Following the results of a post-mortem examination, gardaí began a murder investigation in December last year. 

The two men charged in connection with this death are due to appear in Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

