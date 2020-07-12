This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 July, 2020
Two men appear in court charged after Cork heroin seizure worth €425,000

The two men were arrested by gardaí on Thursday.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 11:56 AM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

TWO MEN HAVE appeared before Cork District Court after gardaí seized heroin worth an estimated €425,000 last Thursday. 

The men (aged 42 and 57) were charged and appeared before the court yesterday.

Gardaí in Togher arrested the men on Thursday after receiving calls from the local community about “unusual activity”. 

The Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search at Harbour View road late on Thursday night. 

The search was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city.  

During the search, gardaí seized the heroin which is subject to analysis with an estimated street value of €425,000. 

The two men were arrested and detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station on Thursday. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing proceedings.

