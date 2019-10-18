Two men to appear in court after seven Limerick businesses were burgled in one night

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED two men in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts that occurred in the Limerick Garda Division earlier this year.

The men in their 20s have been charged with a total of seven burglaries that all happened on 19 April 2019.

The burglaries occurred at five takeaway restaurants in the Castletroy, Castleconnel, Rahen and Westbury areas of Limerick and Clare, one restaurant in Annacotty and one hair salon in Castleconnel, Limerick.

Searches were carried out on 16 October in Limerick city by detective gardaí from Henry Street and Roxboro Road, with assistance from the divisional crime task force.

Both men were arrested yesterday and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Separately, gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 40s in connection with four burglaries, three thefts, and three criminal damage incidents at businesses in the Limerick area.

He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged to appear before Limerick City District Court at 10.30am.

