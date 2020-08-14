This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged over burglaries after being disturbed by homeowners in Dublin

The men, both aged in their 40s, are due to appear in court this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Aug 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 10,227 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175653
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

TWO MEN, AGED in their 40s, have been arrested and charged by gardaí following an investigation into a number of burglaries in the Santry area in Dublin.

During the early hours of yesterday, gardaí attended the scene of a burglary incident in the Falcarragh Road area of Whitehall.

A homeowner reported disturbing two males in the process of burglarising their home. A description of the males was provided to gardaí.

A short time later gardaí received another report of two males attempting to break into a house in the Collins Avenue area of Whitehall.

These two men were apprehended by members from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The two men have since been charged in relation to these incidents. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie