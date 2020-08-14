Two men charged over burglaries after being disturbed by homeowners in Dublin

TWO MEN, AGED in their 40s, have been arrested and charged by gardaí following an investigation into a number of burglaries in the Santry area in Dublin.

During the early hours of yesterday, gardaí attended the scene of a burglary incident in the Falcarragh Road area of Whitehall.

A homeowner reported disturbing two males in the process of burglarising their home. A description of the males was provided to gardaí.

A short time later gardaí received another report of two males attempting to break into a house in the Collins Avenue area of Whitehall.

These two men were apprehended by members from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The two men have since been charged in relation to these incidents. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

