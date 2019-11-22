This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Men to appear in court over social media threats to kill

It’s believed the arrests are connected to a machete attack carried out last weekend.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 Nov 2019, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 3,576 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/nelen
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/nelen

THREE MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning in relation to an ongoing investigation into social media threats to kill and cause serious harm to people.

The men, one aged in his 40s and two in their 20s, were arrested in Athlone yesterday morning.

They were questioned by gardaí and later charged.

The three men are due to appear before Mullingar District Court at 10.30am. Investigations are ongoing.

It’s believed the arrests are connected to last weekend’s machete attack carried out at a house in Co Fermanagh. 

A 13-year-old girl sustained serious stab wounds in the attack and was taken to hospital. A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds.

A baby was present at the scene but was unharmed in the incident. On Monday, a relative said the girl was protecting her 11-month-old nephew when the attack happened. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

Órla Ryan
