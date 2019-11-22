Men to appear in court over social media threats to kill

THREE MEN ARE due to appear in court this morning in relation to an ongoing investigation into social media threats to kill and cause serious harm to people.

The men, one aged in his 40s and two in their 20s, were arrested in Athlone yesterday morning.

They were questioned by gardaí and later charged.

The three men are due to appear before Mullingar District Court at 10.30am. Investigations are ongoing.

It’s believed the arrests are connected to last weekend’s machete attack carried out at a house in Co Fermanagh.

A 13-year-old girl sustained serious stab wounds in the attack and was taken to hospital. A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds.

A baby was present at the scene but was unharmed in the incident. On Monday, a relative said the girl was protecting her 11-month-old nephew when the attack happened.

