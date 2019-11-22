Two men jailed for causing woman's death in Fermanagh car chase two years ago

TWO MEN HAVE been convicted for causing the death of a 23-year-old woman in a high-speed car chase on 7 October 2017 in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

23-year-old Nathan Phair from Fermanagh and 29-year-old Padraig Toher from Cavan were convicted for causing the death of 23-year-old Natasha Carruthers. The woman was a passenger in Phair’s vehicle when a collision occurred between the two cars of the men.

Phair was found guilty by Jury of causing death by dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured as well as causing grievously bodily harm by dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured in respect of the other passenger in his car.

He was also found guilty of three counts in relation to the supply of Class A drugs. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Laganside Crown Court today.

Toher pled guilty to manslaughter, two counts of grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and conspiring to possess controlled drugs. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The two men drove separate cars during the incident in what Detective Chief Inspector of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Eamonn Corrigan described as a “completely reckless manner”.

Toher chased Phair in a high-speed pursuit for 12 miles before the two cars collided and the female passenger was killed. She had a one-year-old daughter at the time of her death.

Corrigan said: “Since the incident, Padraig Toher has shown remorse for his actions but Nathan has continually refused to accept any responsibility for Natasha’s death, claiming that he had no option but to speed in order to get away from Toher.

“Throughout the investigation it was clear that Phair felt no remorse for the fact that his actions killed a young mother.”