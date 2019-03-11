This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men found liable for Omagh bombing adjudicated bankrupt

The bankruptcy applications were brought by lawyers acting for relatives of those killed in the bombing.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 11 Mar 2019, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,339 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534871
Royal Ulster Constabulary police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Royal Ulster Constabulary police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Royal Ulster Constabulary police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE HIGH COURT has adjudicated three men found liable for the Omagh bombing bankrupt.

Justice Teresa Pilkington said she was satisfied to make bankruptcy orders in respect of Michael McKevitt, who the court heard is terminally ill, Colm Michael Murphy and Liam Campbell.

The bankruptcy applications were brought by lawyers acting for relatives of those killed in the bombing, carried out by the Real IRA.

In 2009, the Belfast High Court ruled that McKevitt, Campbell, Michael Colm Murphy and another man Seamus Daly were all liable for the bombing, and ordered them to pay £1.6m damages to 12 relatives of the bombing.

That decision was upheld on appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. 

The 1998 attack was the single biggest atrocity of the Troubles, claiming 29 lives, including nine children and a woman pregnant with twins. All of the defendants denied having any involvement in the bombing. 

Arising out of the failure to pay the damages the relatives, represented by John O’Donnell SC, Andrew Robinson Bl instructed by solicitor Gary Daly brought proceedings before the High Court in Dublin seeking to have the three adjudicated bankrupt.  
 
The court heard that demands had been made on each of the three men to each pay some €439,000, which they had failed to do.

When the matter returned before the High Court today, Campbell of Upper Faughart, Dundalk and Murphy of Lower Faughart, Dundalk, Co Louth and McKevitt from Blackrock in Co Louth did not appear in court.

A barrister told the court that he appeared for McKevitt, who he said it was difficult to get instructions from because his client has terminal cancer.

The lawyer also said he acted for Murphy, but did not have firm instructions in regards to the bankruptcy application.  

O’Donnell told the court that all three should be adjudicated as bankrupts. 

The application, counsel said, had been going on for some time, and all three individuals had been served with documents in the case. 

Counsel said there had been correspondence last month from Liam Campbell, where he was seeking to obtain legal aid in regards the bankruptcy application.   

Counsel said that no adjournment should be granted in Liam Campbell’s case. 

Counsel added that Michael McKevitt had written to his client in October 2015.

In that correspondence McKevitt, who repeated his denial of having anything to do with the bombing, said he had no assets, was suffering from terminal cancer, and the only source of income is the State pension.  

Counsel said that again there was no good reason advanced as to why McKevitt or any of the others respondents should not be adjudicated as bankrupts. 

In her ruling, Justice Pilkington said she was satisfied to adjudicate all three as bankrupts.  

The Judge said all the required criteria contained relevant sections of the 1988  Bankruptcy Act had been complied with. 

The judge said she was satisfied that all three had been served with the relevant documentation and it would not be appropriate to grant any further adjournments of the matter.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    76,521  14
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    55,075  51
    3
    		Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    33,175  1
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    263  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    245  0
    3
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    14  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    72,417  41
    2
    		Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    42,567  88
    3
    		Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    26,209  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    19,438  7
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    4,575  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    3,906  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    INMO says there is 'very large gap' between nurses and government in negotiations
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    FRANCE
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie