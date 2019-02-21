This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 February, 2019
'A horrific ordeal': Masked men with pitchforks and metal poles rob Tyrone home

There were three occupants in the house at the time of the attack.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 8:37 AM
17 minutes ago 1,201 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4504964
Corgary Road, Castlederg
Image: Google Maps
Corgary Road, Castlederg
Corgary Road, Castlederg
Image: Google Maps

DETECTIVES IN TYRONE are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary involving three masked men armed with a pitchfork and metal poles. 

PSNI detectives received a report at around 10.50pm on Tuesday that three masked men entered a property in the Corgary Road area of Castlederg, which is about 28 kilometres from Omagh, at around 9.45pm, armed with a pitchfork and metal poles. 

There were three occupants in the house at the time – two men aged in their 60s and 70s, and a woman aged in her 60s. 

Both men were forced to lie down on the floor on their stomachs as one of the suspects stood over them with a metal pole. 

“However, they managed to take the pole off the suspect who then fled along with the other two suspects,” PSNI detective sergeant Jack said. 

A sum of money and three phones were reported stolen. 

Two of the suspects are described as being of skinny build and one is described as being of heavy build. 

One of the male occupants sustained minor injuries to his leg and face and was treated at the scene. 

“This must have been a horrific ordeal for the victims. This happened … in their home, somewhere they deserve to feel safe and they have understandably been left shaken,” Jack said. 

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who was in the Corgary Road area on Tuesday night and saw any suspicious activity, any strange vehicles in the area, or anyone who offered mobile phones for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1386 of 19/02/19. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

We know when a person’s home or property has been targeted it can be an extremely traumatising experience for victims and their families. 

“I want to reassure the public we’re doing everything we can to identify criminals involved in this type of crime and bring them to justice, but we also need the public’s help, so we are appealing to people to watch out for their neighbours,” Jack said. 

“Please, report any suspicious activity you see in your area, whether it’s a strange vehicle or people in the area. Every piece of information is vital as it could be the key to catching the perpetrators.” 

