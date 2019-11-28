This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men plead guilty after homophobic attack against two women on London bus

The incident took place in May this year.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 6:02 PM
Highbury Magistrates' Court London.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

THREE MEN HAVE pleaded guilty following a homophobic attack against two women on a late-night bus in London earlier this year. 

The three suspects, aged between 15 and 16 years, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London today following the hate crime incident which took place on the N31 bus on 30 May. 

The accused will be sentenced on 23 December. 

One 16-year-old boys pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods (namely a phone) and two other offences. 

Another 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to an offence relating to an aggravated hate crime. The 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods (namely a bank card) and two other offences. 

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Darren Barlow, from the Metropolitan Police roads and transport command, said in a statement: “No one should ever be victimised because of their sexuality and I hope that this result brings some form of closure to both victims and they can put this ordeal behind them.”

The attack

The incident occurred after around 2.30am on 30 May when two women in their 20s boarded a bus. 

They sat on the top level and were approached by a group of young men who began to make lewd and homophobic comments and gestures towards them.

This resulted in a fight that left both victims with wounds to their faces after being punched several times by the suspects. A phone and a bag were also stolen during the incident. 

Both victims were taken to hospital to treat their facial injuries. 

Comments have been closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

