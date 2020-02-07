Men released following questioning over Dublin seizure of cocaine, cannabis and fake gun

THREE MEN HAVE been released without charge following questioning about the seizure of drugs worth over €43,000 in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis along with a sum of cash and a fake gun during the raid in the Hardwicke Street area yesterday afternoon.

The three men, who are all in their 20s, were arrested and questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Last night they were released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Seven flats were searched as part of yesterday’s operation, which was led by officers from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station.

During the searches cannabis herb with an estimated street value in excess of €40,000 was seized along with €3,000 worth of cocaine. An imitation handgun, €4,500 in cash and pepper-spray were also seized.