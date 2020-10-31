#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Three men rescued after becoming stuck in tumble dryer in Essex

The men were left in the care of ambulance officers.

By Press Association Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 1:34 PM
57 minutes ago 20,368 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5250586
The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were involved in helping rescue the men after they became trapped in a tumble dryer
Image: John Stillwell via PA Images
The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were involved in helping rescue the men after they became trapped in a tumble dryer
The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were involved in helping rescue the men after they became trapped in a tumble dryer
Image: John Stillwell via PA Images

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE HAD to rescue three young men who became stuck in a tumble dryer in Essex, England last night.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) said in a statement they were called to a derelict laundry site in Bower Hill in Epping around 6.35pm where the three men believed to be in their late teens had decided to crawl into the industrial-sized dryer.

While two made it in successfully, the third encountered difficulties after his “ankles became trapped in the door when he tried to crawl in”, the ECFRS said.

Firefighters worked with Essex Police, Helicopter Medical Emergency Service (HEMS) and the Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to rescue the men using a range of heavy equipment, with the third man initially helped to complete his passage into the dryer, before the door was removed to allow all three to be helped out.

“It was a difficult site to access and we had to carry a lot of heavy equipment a large distance from the appliances to the tumble dryer and then use our expertise to free the men safely,” said ECFRS watch manager Glenn Jackson.

“We used a range of equipment to free the casualty’s ankles and allow him to crawl into the tumble dryer. The HEMS team gave him pain relief and we then managed to move the door, again using a range of equipment, so the men could crawl out.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The men were left in the care of ambulance officers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie