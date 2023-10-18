Women face higher costs than men in life, says minister at workplace menopause policy launch

MINISTER PASCHAL DONOHOE has said he fully accepts that at all stages in life women face higher costs than men, stating that this government has worked to recognise that.

Speaking at the launch on the new Menopause in the Workplace policy framework for the civil service, which seeks to provide more flexibility and supports for women, the public expenditure minister said he has reduced the VAT rate on menstrual products under his term in office.

However, while the government is not opposing a Green Party motion to make Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) free for those who require it, the minister said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will come back on how to respond to to it.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly said the menopause is a challenging time for every woman, bringing with a range of symptoms both biological and psychological.

“We need to be supporting women, especially at a time when so many are struggling with the cost-of-living. Standard prescriptions can cost anywhere between €30 and €70 per month.

“That’s why I’m calling on the government to provide HRT free of charge to all women who need it,” she said.

Donohoe said there is €100 million in the health budget for new measures this year, though did not state that free HRT would rolled out.

Menopause

Speaking about the new menopause workplace over 26,000 women are employed in the Civil Service and they account for over 50% of our workforce.

The reason why the government is launching the strategy is because he fundamentally recognises that the health journey for women is different to men with different costs and challenges involved.

The framework sets out that by the second quarter of next year, public bodies should have a policy developed which outlines workplace adjustments that might be offered to women with menopause symptoms, supports employers can put in place as well as the role of managers and human resources.

“By recognising the impact that menopause can have, and creating an open culture of discussion and understanding around menopause, we can ensure those women feel comfortable in the workplace and can progress in their careers in the civil service,” he added.

However, the minister told The Journal that while this is a policy framework for the public service, it should be seen as a signal to all large employers that they need to put a similar policy in place.

“Our view that this is the kind of health and well being framework that should be available in all workplaces.

“I think it’s a really important message that comes out today, that as an employer you need to consider this. You need to recognise it’s a matter of health and well being. We owe it to our mothers, our sisters and our daughters to recognise this and treat this as a workplace issue,” said Donohoe.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Hildegarde Naughton said it is important that all employers and employees familiarise themselves with the array of menopause symptoms that their colleagues could be going through.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton says women must be supported to openly discuss their experiences and know that their employers support them.



While the new framework has a section on menopause and sick leave, Donohoe told The Journal that the advice he has received is that menopause should not be treated as an illness but as a health and wellbeing issue.

As a result, there is no recommendation for increased sick leave to be given to women with symptoms, with the minister says any leave would fall within the sick leave remit.

“But the whole issue then in relation to leave, of course is something that we will monitor and will continue to look at,” he said.