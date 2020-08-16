This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 August, 2020
Poll: Has the pandemic affected your mental health?

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 9:29 AM
9 minutes ago 1,873 Views 8 Comments
CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic and its related restrictions are having on people’s mental health.

Many people have been affected by the loss of loved ones, or job losses and a lack of structure and human interaction.

Some people have started therapy as a result of the pandemic – with certain platforms offering free services or reduced prices – or are seeking out other ways to look after their mental health.

Lack of funding, long waiting lists and a disjointed system are the common complaints about Ireland’s mental health services. With demand expected to increase due to the pandemic, there are worries over whether the system can cope.

Let us know: Has the pandemic affected your mental health?


Poll Results:

Yes (102)
No (62)
I'm not sure (16)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

