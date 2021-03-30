Poll: Has your mental health been affected during the current Covid-19 lockdown?

IT’S BEEN A tough start to 2021 with the nation under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions since January.

Many people have been affected by isolation and a lack of social interaction.

Cabinet is set to meet later today after the Covid-19 sub-committee met yesterday to discuss the potential easing of some restrictions.

Among the measures under consideration are an easing of the 5km limit, permissions on outdoor sports and the possibility of larger groups meeting outdoors.

It is believed that not all the measures will kick in on the same date, with the government instead opting for phased basis approach.

It is understood that the government will consider allowing more households to meet outside – with sources stating that they are acutely aware of people’s’ mental health at this point, and some acknowledging that such meetups are already happening.

So, today we want to know… Has your mental health been affected during the current Covid-19 lockdown?

