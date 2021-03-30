#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Has your mental health been affected during the current Covid-19 lockdown?

Many people have been affected by isolation and a lack of social interaction.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 12,704 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395502
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

IT’S BEEN A tough start to 2021 with the nation under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions since January. 

Many people have been affected by isolation and a lack of social interaction.

Cabinet is set to meet later today after the Covid-19 sub-committee met yesterday to discuss the potential easing of some restrictions. 

Among the measures under consideration are an easing of the 5km limit, permissions on outdoor sports and the possibility of larger groups meeting outdoors. 

It is believed that not all the measures will kick in on the same date, with the government instead opting for phased basis approach.

It is understood that the government will consider allowing more households to meet outside – with sources stating that they are acutely aware of people’s’ mental health at this point, and some acknowledging that such meetups are already happening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So, today we want to know… Has your mental health been affected during the current Covid-19 lockdown?


Poll Results:

Yes (951)
No (281)
I'm not sure / no opinion (63)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie