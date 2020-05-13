This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Dramatic increase' in admissions to Dublin mental health hospital in last month

Acute work-related stress has also seen a number of healthcare workers being admitted to the hospital.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 13 May 2020, 6:26 PM
8 minutes ago 1,342 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5098220

DUBLIN’S SAINT JOHN of God hospital has said that half its admissions in the past month have been in relation to the intense pressure that Covid-19 restrictions are placing on people.

The Stillorgan hospital, specialising in mental health treatment and care, says there has been a “dramatic increase” in new and existing patients who are struggling with mood and anxiety disorders, addictions and issues relating to severe social isolation. 

Acute work-related stress has also seen a number of healthcare workers being admitted to the hospital.

Emma Balmaine, chief executive of the hospital said she is anticipating the increase will continue in the weeks and months ahead as the immediate crisis begins to stabilise and the country begins to reopen.

“Current admission patterns suggest that those who have long-standing mental health issues may need increased support at this time, but we are also seeing a lot of new referrals from people experiencing mental health challenges as a result of the Covid-19 crisis,” said Balmaine. 

Additional planning will need to be done in order to prepare for the surge in demand for mental health services from within the hospital and at Government level.

The Department of Health last month announced an additional €1.1 million investment in online mental health supports to help people, especially health services staff, manage their mental health during and following.

Related Reads

13.05.20 Wellness Wednesday: 'Distress around Covid-19 is not a mental illness. It's an understandable reaction'
22.04.20 Wellness Wednesday: Caring for your relationship is vital during this time of Covid-19 turmoil
15.04.20 Wellness Wednesday: 'Anxiety isn’t only in your head' - an occupational therapist says the body holds the key

Figures from the Department have shown a tenfold growth in the number of people seeking online counselling through MyMind. Of these, 35% are seeking support for anxiety and stress and up to 20% are making appointments to seek assistance with depression.

According to the Central Statistics Office survey of 4,033 people in Ireland during April 2020 on the impact of Covid-19 on health and wellbeing, 59.6% of the respondents were “somewhat” concerned about household stress and confinement with 17% reporting that they were very concerned. Overall life satisfaction was rated as “high” by 12.2% compared to 44.3% in 2018. 

The Mental Health Commission wrote to each political party last week to ensure that mental health is appropriately prioritised within any programme for government.

The Commission said it is of the view that only through the appointment of a fully-resourced task force that a root and branch overhaul of current services can occur and a fit-for-purpose and comprehensive mental health system be put in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Writing for TheJournal.ie today, Psychotherapist Gerry Cunningham said it is reasonable to feel worried, anxious, confused and to experience low mood during a pandemic, urging everyone to use the supports that are available. 

“Our human brain has evolved to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Anxiety and panic are normal stress reactions during a crisis. The rapid spread of the pandemic gave us little chance to prepare or to process all that has happened in recent weeks.

Our reactions to social isolation mirror a grieving cycle including shock, denial, anger, sadness, fear, frustration and a fear of losing control. Sometimes it is difficult to find the words to understand what is going on. Emotional distress around Covid-19 is not a mental illness but an understandable stress reaction.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie