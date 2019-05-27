Here are all the Irish candidates who have been elected to the European Parliament

IT’S BEEN THREE days since votes in the European Parliament elections were cast in Ireland, but we only have one incoming MEP confirmed so far.

We’ve still a way to go before all 11 MEP positions (and two just-in-case-Brexit-happens seats) are filled.

It’s understood counting will continue into Wednesday and with the first counts not following the exit polling closely, we could be due for some surprises.

Here are the successful candidates as the first official counts come in this Monday afternoon.

DUBLIN

No candidate elected yet.

IRELAND SOUTH

No candidate elected yet.

MIDLANDS NORTH WEST

Mairéad McGuinness, Fine Gael

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

McGuinness, a sitting MEP, was elected on the first count with 134,630 votes, well surpassing the quota of 118,986. That accounted for a 22.63% share of the total vote.