Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Here are all the Irish candidates who have been elected to the European Parliament

Mairéad McGuinness is the first candidate off to Brussels.

By Sinead O'Carroll Monday 27 May 2019, 3:55 PM
34 minutes ago 9,326 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654847

IT’S BEEN THREE days since votes in the European Parliament elections were cast in Ireland, but we only have one incoming MEP confirmed so far. 

We’ve still a way to go before all 11 MEP positions (and two just-in-case-Brexit-happens seats) are filled. 

It’s understood counting will continue into Wednesday and with the first counts not following the exit polling closely, we could be due for some surprises. 

Here are the successful candidates as the first official counts come in this Monday afternoon. 

DUBLIN

No candidate elected yet. 

IRELAND SOUTH

No candidate elected yet. 

MIDLANDS NORTH WEST 

Mairéad McGuinness, Fine Gael 

1123 Aldi Foroige Youth Citizenship Awards_90568778 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

McGuinness, a sitting MEP, was elected on the first count with 134,630 votes, well surpassing the quota of 118,986. That accounted for a 22.63% share of the total vote. 

You can find all the results as each count comes in on our European Elections site here.

