Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Count Complete: Here are all the Irish candidates who have been elected to the European Parliament

We have 11 MEPs jetting off on 2 July, with two more waiting in the wings .

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 4:35 PM
May 27th 2019, 3:55 PM 213,652 Views 105 Comments
Updated 1 hour ago

IT’S BEEN 12 days since votes were cast in Ireland – and we finally have all 13 MEPs confirmed for the next session of the European Parliament. 

All eyes were on Ireland South until today, when the final lineup was revealed. 

Here are the successful candidates (including 11 who will take their seats on 2 July, and two who will join their counterparts after the UK leaves the EU – whenever that may be): 

DUBLIN

Ciarán Cuffe, Green Party

5811 Ciaran Cuff_90571802 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Cuffe topped the poll with 63,849 first preference votes but had to wait until the 13th count to be confirmed. 

Frances Fitzgerald, Fine Gael

European Parliament election Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Former Tánaiste and Justice Minister Fitzgerald got over the line in the count following Cuffe’s election, after Mark Durcan’s transfers gave her a boost.

Clare Daly, Independents 4 Change

European Parliament election Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Dublin Fingal TD Clare Daly was elected to the third seat on the fifteenth count, after a legal dispute involving transfers and a recount of count 14 this morning.

Barry Andrews, Fianna Fáil

European Parliament election Source: Niall Carson

Andrews missed out on the third seat after being leapfrogged by Daly on the 15th count, meaning that he will have to wait until Brexit happens to take the fourth and final seat in Dublin.

IRELAND SOUTH

Seán Kelly, Fine Gael

sean kelly Source: Olivia Kelleher

Seán Kelly had no problems holding onto his seat, topping the poll in Ireland South. However, he had a bit of a wait to exceed the quota on the ninth count. He did so with 119,883 votes. 

Billy Kelleher, Fianna Fáil

Source: Sam Boal

Kelleher, a TD for Cork North-Central and a former junior minister, was elected on the 17th count. His election to the European parliament means that a by-election for his Cork seat now needs to happen within the next six months. 

Mick Wallace, Independents 4 Change

9887 Disclosures Tribunal_90547039 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Wallace was elected following the distribution of Liadh Ní Riada’s votes. He will join his Independents 4 Change colleague Clare Daly in the European Parliament. 

Grace O’Sullivan, Green Party

0195 UK nuclear power plan Press_90540927 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

O’Sullivan takes that all-important fourth seat, meaning she won’t have to wait on Britain to leave before enjoying the rights and responsibilities that Brussels and Strasbourg bring with them. She joins her party colleague Ciarán Cuffe, giving the Green Party a strong showing in parliament for the term.  

Deirdre Clune, Fine Gael 

90255979_90255979 Source: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

Similar to 2014, Clune crawled across the line with transfers from colleagues and other candidates. She will now wait in the wings with Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews before they take up their seats post-Brexit. 

MIDLANDS NORTH WEST 

Mairéad McGuinness, Fine Gael 

1123 Aldi Foroige Youth Citizenship Awards_90568778 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

McGuinness, a sitting MEP, was elected on the first count with 134,630 votes, well surpassing the quota of 118,986. That accounted for a 22.63% share of the total vote. 

Luke ‘Ming’ FlanaganIndependent

Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Flanagan was returned to the European Parliament on the 13th count and received 14.3% of first preferences – significantly more than the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll projected. He received 121,824 votes. 

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Carthy was elected on the 13th count with 98,732 votes. As things stands, it looks like he could be Sinn Féin’s sole MEP from the three constituencies. 

Maria Walsh, Fine Gael

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Walsh, a former Rose of Tralee, was an outside bet before the election but secured 107,192 votes and was elected on the 13th count. 

You can find all the results as each count comes in on our European Elections site here.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

