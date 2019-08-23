Poll: Should Ireland vote against the Mercosur trade deal?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has suggested that Ireland could vote against the Mercusor trade deal with South American countries unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon rainforest.

His comments follow international concern over the fires, with figures showing the area has seen the highest number of blazes for any year since 2013.

A vote on the deal is at least two years and and would take place under the EU’s Qualified Majority Vote system, where a vote needs at least four council members representing over 35% of the EU population to be blocked.

The controversial deal, announced in June, could save European companies billions of Euro in trade duties every year and would open up new markets for exporters.

However, critics believe that it will lead to products with lower standards being imported into the EU, and that it may have a negative impact on the environment.

Irish beef farmers in particular say the deal could threaten their livelihoods, as it would open up European markets to some South American beef producers.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland vote against the Mercosur trade deal?

