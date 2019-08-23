This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Ireland vote against the Mercosur trade deal?

Leo Varadkar has suggested that Ireland could attempt to veto the deal over ongoing fires in the Amazon.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Aug 2019, 10:04 AM
28 minutes ago 3,208 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778844
A raging fire in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A raging fire in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
A raging fire in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has suggested that Ireland could vote against the Mercusor trade deal with South American countries unless Brazil takes steps to protect the Amazon rainforest. 

His comments follow international concern over the fires, with figures showing the area has seen the highest number of blazes for any year since 2013.

A vote on the deal is at least two years and and would take place under the EU’s Qualified Majority Vote system, where a vote needs at least four council members representing over 35% of the EU population to be blocked.

The controversial deal, announced in June, could save European companies billions of Euro in trade duties every year and would open up new markets for exporters.

However, critics believe that it will lead to products with lower standards being imported into the EU, and that it may have a negative impact on the environment.

Irish beef farmers in particular say the deal could threaten their livelihoods, as it would open up European markets to some South American beef producers.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland vote against the Mercosur trade deal?


Poll Results:

Yes (458)
No (54)
I don't know/No opinion (28)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie