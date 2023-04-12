Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 12 April 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo Mercy University Hospital in Cork has warned incoming patients of a high demand in their emergency department due a surge in Covid-19 cases.
# hospital warning
Cork's MUH says it is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases
Mercy University Hospital in Cork has warned incoming patients of a high demand in their emergency department.
6.1k
3
1 hour ago

MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Cork has warned incoming patients of a high demand in their emergency department due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Restrictions have been put in place by the hospital meaning people can visit between 6pm and 8pm, and only if they do not show symptoms of Covid-19.

The emergency department remains open to the public but the hospital warns that there are significant delays before being attended to by staff.

The hospital is appealing to the public to avail of other possible care services, like local GPs or SouthDoc if they require less urgent treatment.

MUH also advised incoming patients to try to avail of services in the local injury units at Bantry General Hospital or Mallow General Hospital which are open until 7.30pm and 8pm respectively.

A spokesperson for MUH said, “Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     