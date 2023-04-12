Cork's MUH says it is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases

MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Cork has warned incoming patients of a high demand in their emergency department due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Restrictions have been put in place by the hospital meaning people can visit between 6pm and 8pm, and only if they do not show symptoms of Covid-19.

The emergency department remains open to the public but the hospital warns that there are significant delays before being attended to by staff.

The hospital is appealing to the public to avail of other possible care services, like local GPs or SouthDoc if they require less urgent treatment.

MUH also advised incoming patients to try to avail of services in the local injury units at Bantry General Hospital or Mallow General Hospital which are open until 7.30pm and 8pm respectively.

A spokesperson for MUH said, “Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.”