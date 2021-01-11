Angela Merkel sees Trump's Twitter suspension as 'problematic'

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA Merkel considers US President Donald Trump’s eviction from Twitter by the company “problematic”, her spokesperson has said.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform on Friday, citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of the outgoing president.

Asked about Twitter’s decision, Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said the operators of social media platforms “bear great responsibility for political communication not being poisoned by hatred, by lies and by incitement to violence”.

He said it is right not to “stand back” when such content is posted, for example by flagging it.

But Seibert also said that the freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of “elementary significance”.

“This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators — not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms,” he told reporters in Berlin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Seen from this angle, the Chancellor considers it problematic that the accounts of the US president have now been permanently blocked.”

Facebook on Thursday suspended Trump’s account through to 20 January, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, and possibly indefinitely. Merkel herself does not have a Twitter account, although Seibert does and many German government ministers do.