#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Messaging service Slack is down for some users this morning

The service has had reports of people receiving errors when trying to send messages with some unable to access Slack’s website.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 Oct 2021, 8:22 AM
25 minutes ago 1,398 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5562728

MESSAGING SERVICE SLACK is reporting issues for some users who can’t connect to the service this morning. 

The service has had reports of people receiving errors when trying to send messages with some unable to access Slack’s website.

It is unclear how widespread the issues are but the company says it is working to fix the problems, however it could take up to 24 hours to resolve. 

The Verge reports that the problem is DNS-related and has advice for those affected. 

In a statement Slack said: “We are aware of connectivity issues related to DNS that are impacting a small subset of users. This issue was caused by our own change and not related to any third-party DNS software and services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In order to resolve this faster, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) will need to flush their DNS record for slack.com. Please reach out to your networking team to provide them with this information.

“We expect all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 24 hours. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we apologize for this disruption.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie