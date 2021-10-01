Messaging service Slack is down for some users this morning

MESSAGING SERVICE SLACK is reporting issues for some users who can’t connect to the service this morning.

The service has had reports of people receiving errors when trying to send messages with some unable to access Slack’s website.

It is unclear how widespread the issues are but the company says it is working to fix the problems, however it could take up to 24 hours to resolve.

The Verge reports that the problem is DNS-related and has advice for those affected.

Our investigation of this connection issue is still ongoing at this time. We’ll be back with another update and apologize for this disruption. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/tZUb1TWDEc — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) September 30, 2021

In a statement Slack said: “We are aware of connectivity issues related to DNS that are impacting a small subset of users. This issue was caused by our own change and not related to any third-party DNS software and services.

“In order to resolve this faster, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) will need to flush their DNS record for slack.com. Please reach out to your networking team to provide them with this information.

“We expect all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 24 hours. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we apologize for this disruption.”