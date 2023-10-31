Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for eighth time

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago
ARGENTINIAN STRIKER LIONEL Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in his career at a star-studded ceremony in Paris.
Messi, 36, succeeded France’s Karim Benzema as the winner of the prize, and was awarded for his performances last season when he inspired his country to glory at the World Cup.
His displays in Qatar, when Messi dragged his country to a victory that crowned his remarkable career, allowed Messi to see off stiff competition from France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland in particular.
LIONEL MESSI IS THE 2023 MEN’S BALLON D’OR!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Eight Ballon d’Or for Argentina hero! 🖐🤟#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1slOJ6EoKj
Haaland came second in the final voting, with Mbappe third and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in fourth place.
“This is a gift to the whole Argentina team for what we achieved,” said Messi on stage after receiving his award from David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami.
Messi dedicated the trophy to late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday.
“Happy birthday Diego. This is for you too,” he said.
Messi benefits from a recent change which means the award is based on a player’s record over the last season, rather than over the calendar year.
The former Barcelona superstar scored seven times at the World Cup and was named the tournament’s best player after Argentina beat France on penalties in the final in Doha.
Yet Messi, who won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, also had an underwhelming final season at Paris Saint-Germain, before leaving to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
His old PSG teammate Mbappe made his case with his remarkable performances at the World Cup, which he finished as the top scorer on eight goals after netting a hat-trick in the final for France.
Norway striker Haaland scored an incredible 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.
He and De Bruyne were among members of that City team who were nominated.
- Written by © AFP 2023 and posted on the42.ie
