Sunday 15 December, 2019
Chinese State TV pulls Arsenal match after player's comments on treatment of Muslims

Mesut Ozil spoke out about the treatment of ethnic minority Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

By AFP Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 3:34 PM
11 minutes ago 1,203 Views 7 Comments
Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHINESE STATE BROADCASTER CCTV has pulled a game between Arsenal and Manchester City from its programme after the Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil expressed support for Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region in a tweet on Friday, while criticising Muslim countries for failing to speak up against abuses.

Sunday’s Premier League game in London between Arsenal and Manchester City was initially scheduled to be broadcast live by CCTV’s sports channel shortly after midnight tonight, according to a schedule published earlier on the league’s official Weibo account.

However, by today CCTV replaced the match on its schedule with a pre-recorded game between Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Korans are being burnt… Mosques are being shut down … Muslim schools are being banned … Religious scholars are being killed one by one … Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps,” Ozil wrote in Turkish on his Twitter account Friday.

“The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard,” he wrote on a background of a blue field with a white crescent moon, the flag of what Uighur separatists call East Turkestan.

China has faced growing international condemnation for setting up a vast network of camps in Xinjiang aimed at homogenising the Uighur population to reflect China’s majority Han culture.

Rights groups and experts say more than one million Uighurs and people of other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been rounded up in the camps in the tightly controlled region.

After initially denying the camps existed, China now describes them as vocational schools aimed at dampening the allure of Islamist extremism and violence.

Yesterday, Arsenal distanced itself from Ozil’s comments, saying it has “always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics”.

Ozil’s comments drew anger online, with some users on Weibo calling for a ban on his games.

Nationalist tabloid Global Times called Ozil’s comments “false” and said in a tweet on Sunday that he had “disappointed Chinese fans and football governing authorities”.

Related Read

25.11.19 Leaked documents reveal details of 'calculated' and 'coercive' Uighur Muslim detention camps in China

The cancellation prompted further criticism of Ozil, including from Arsenal fans.

Arsenal is the latest foreign team to face the ire of Chinese broadcasters and audiences due to a player’s political stance.

The NBA in October sparked a backlash in China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors.

In response, CCTV cancelled its broadcasts of two NBA pre-season games in China, and the Rockets have been absent from CCTV and internet giant Tencent’s programming schedule so far this season.

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
