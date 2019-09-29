This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Éireann closely monitoring Hurricane Lorenzo after category five upgrade

The storm is currently approaching the Azores Islands in the mid-Atlantic.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 11:29 AM
1 hour ago 25,425 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4829618

MET ÉIREANN HAS said it will continue to monitor category five Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves across the south Atlantic Ocean. 

The forecaster has said there remains “a great deal of uncertainty” on whether the hurricane will impact Ireland. According to the US National Hurricane Centre, Lorenzo has strengthened to a category 5 hurricane with maximum winds of 250km/h.

Hurricane Lorenzo is currently approaching the Azores Islands in the mid-Atlantic.

In the coming days it is expected to gradually track northeastwards in the direction of Ireland and lose its major status.

“However, the exact track and the severity of the system once it comes closer to land is still uncertain,” Met Éireann has said. 

Meanwhile, the week ahead looks set to start damp and cloudy with a dry day forecast for Wednesday. 

On Thursday and Friday, “there is potential for unsettled weather to develop,” Met Éireann has said.

“However, uncertainties in the detail remain due to the track of Lorenzo for this timeframe. It is likely to become milder due to the influence of tropical origin air,” it added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie