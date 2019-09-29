Met Éireann closely monitoring Hurricane Lorenzo after category five upgrade

MET ÉIREANN HAS said it will continue to monitor category five Hurricane Lorenzo as it moves across the south Atlantic Ocean.

The forecaster has said there remains “a great deal of uncertainty” on whether the hurricane will impact Ireland. According to the US National Hurricane Centre, Lorenzo has strengthened to a category 5 hurricane with maximum winds of 250km/h.

Hurricane Lorenzo is currently approaching the Azores Islands in the mid-Atlantic.

In the coming days it is expected to gradually track northeastwards in the direction of Ireland and lose its major status.

Here are the 5 am AST Key Messages for Hurricane #Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/wW05AN0rcu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2019

“However, the exact track and the severity of the system once it comes closer to land is still uncertain,” Met Éireann has said.

Meanwhile, the week ahead looks set to start damp and cloudy with a dry day forecast for Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, “there is potential for unsettled weather to develop,” Met Éireann has said.

“However, uncertainties in the detail remain due to the track of Lorenzo for this timeframe. It is likely to become milder due to the influence of tropical origin air,” it added.