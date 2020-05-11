This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
This week's weather is looking good with dry and settled weather forecast

Daytime temperatures will be cool at first before increasing during the week, Met Éireann said.

By Sean Murray Monday 11 May 2020, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 6,724 Views 2 Comments
File photo. Enjoying the sun on Sandymount Strand last week.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A DRY, SUNNY day today will set the tone for the coming days – although we will have some cold nights this week.

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures will range between 9 and 15 degrees today with Munster enjoying the mildest conditions.

Tonight will be see temperatures dip to as low as -1 in some areas although most areas will be dry.

Tomorrow will be a cloudier day with the chance of a few light showers mainly in the north and northwest. 

There will be some sunny spells too with highest temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees. Again, it’ll be southern counties enjoying the mildest and brightest weather.

Wednesday will start off cool with highest temperatures over the course of the day reaching 10 to 13 degrees before another cold night.

Thursday and Friday will also be mostly dry with the weekend seeing more milder temperature return. 

Met Éireann said: “Cloudy at times but with good sunny spells also and maximum temperatures in the mid to high teens in mainly light winds.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

