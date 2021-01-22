#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 22 January 2021
More cold, frosty weather expected this weekend, with some hail and sleet showers

The good news is it will be mostly dry.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 22 Jan 2021, 10:48 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

AS YOU MAY have noticed, it’s a cold and frosty morning.

Met Éireann are predicting more of the same for most of the country over the weekend, though there will be hail and sleet in more northwest areas. 

There will be scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow which will mostly in the northwest later today. 

The highest temperatures will be just 3-5 degrees, with lowest temperatures of -3 to -1 degrees with fog in some places.

Tomorrow will be another cold day, with frost lingering for much of the morning.

It will stay mostly dry, with spells of winter sunshine but scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow to continue in the northwest.

Later tomorrow evening, a band of showers in the west will turn increasingly to sleet and snow away from the coasts as it extends eastward.

Highest afternoon temperatures of just 2-5 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze. 

It will be another cold day on Sunday, with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west where some will be of sleet or snow.

Showers will drift further inland through the afternoon and evening.

The highest temperatures will be between 3 to 5 degrees in a moderate west to southwest breeze; the lowest temperatures will be between +3 to -1 degrees.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
