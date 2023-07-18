Another wet day ahead with heavy spells, but some sunshine is on the way in coming days

IT’S GOING TO be another wet day ahead with heavy spells expected in some areas.

A Statue Yellow rain warning is currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. This will remain in place until 3pm today.

Met Éireann has warned that a spell of heavy rain, followed by showers, may lead to localised flooding.

Looking at the general forecast, there will be spells of rain in most areas this morning, heavy in places.

Later this morning and this afternoon, the rain will gradually clear eastwards with brighter weather and showers following, some heavy.

Highest temperatures today will range between 17 and 20 degrees.

Tonight is forecast to be mainly dry with clear spells and isolated showers.

Tomorrow is expected to be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 19 degrees.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said the weather will continue to be “changeable and mixed”.

Tomorrow night is due to be main dry with clear pells and isolated showers.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast on Thursday, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Thursday night is due to be largely dry with clear spells and isolated showers.

Friday is expected to start off mainly dry with some bright spells and a few showers.

However, cloud is forecast to increase from the west and outbreaks of rain are expected to move in from the northwest during the afternoon.

The rain will become more persistent over Connacht and Ulster and will spread to the rest of the country on Friday night, Met Éireann has said.