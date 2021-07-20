Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for Ireland

A STATUS YELLOW high temperature warning has been issued for the entire country as hot conditions continue.

The warning will kick in at 1pm today and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann has warned that high temperatures will continue this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

Today is expected to stay dry for the most part, however, there is a chance of a few heavy or possibly thundery showers breaking out in the north midlands and west in the late afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures today will range between 25 and 29 degrees.

Mist & fog patches clearing this morning, then hot & mostly sunny again today. 😎☀️



Staying dry for most, though there's a chance of a few heavy or possibly thundery showers breaking out in the north midlands & west later. ⛈️



Highs of 25 to 29°C, cooler on coasts. 🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/FDeKdWf95o — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021

Last night saw temperatures still above 20 degrees in some areas at 11pm.

The hottest temperatures in Ireland was 29 degrees, recorded at Gurteen, Co Tipperary.

Looking ahead, the next few days will continue very warm and largely dry as high pressure continues, with daytime temperatures widely reaching the mid to high 20s, with 29 or 30 degrees expected in parts of the midlands.

Met Éireann says it’ll also feel warm, humid and very muggy during the nights this week with most places seeing temperatures remain in the high teens overnight.

Wednesday night and Thursday night especially will be warm, with temperatures expected to still be around 20 degrees at midnight in some parts.

The Department of Agriculture has issue an Orange Forest Fire Warning due to the hot and dry conditions. This will remain in place until 12pm on Friday.

People are being advised to take extra care when outdoors and follow advice from Health Ireland and the HSE as UV levels will be high to very high each day this week.

📣Reminder

🚨🔥 #FireWarning 🚨🔥

🟧 Condition Orange 🟧



🔥We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk, which is expected to peak on Friday.



🕛Warning in place until 12pm on Friday, July 23.



➡️ https://t.co/FRcjfn7ohV pic.twitter.com/L9IaCypX6Z — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) July 19, 2021

How long will the warm and sunny weather last?

Met Éireann says current indications suggest the heatwave will last for much of this week as high pressure remains across Ireland.

However, it says there are signs the high pressure could break down over the weekend, bringing an end to the very high temperatures.

It will still likely be quite warm with highest daytime temperatures currently looking to remain in the low 20s, with an increased chance of some showery weather.