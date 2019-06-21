'Irish people are fascinated by the weather' - Met Éireann launches monthly podcast

MET ÉIREANN IS launching a new monthly podcast series about the weather, with the first episode focusing on climate change and its projected effect on Ireland.

The Met Éireann Podcast will be co-presented by Liz Walsh and Noel Fitzpatrick and there’ll also be an Irish-language edition entitled Podchraoladh Met Éireann presented by Ferdia McCrann.

The podcast will also have original music by Met Éireann’s Donal Black and will also feature Met Éireann’s choir, The Isobars.

A teaser trailer for the first episode features the presenters outlining what they hope to achieve with the podcast.

“In this series we’re hoping to cover a wide-range of topics including what causes Ireland’s weather and climate and to demystify meteorology and make it accessible to everyone. In the first episode we look at the fundamentals of climate change,” they say.

Head of climate and observations at Met Éireann Seamus Walsh features in the first episode and will be speaking about the latest climate projections for Ireland and the world, including how temperature, rainfall, storms and sea level will all change into the future.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack says she believes there is a demand for such a resource in Ireland.

“Irish people are fascinated by the weather and all things related to it. We hope that through this podcast series Liz, Noel and Ferdia will give people insights into what causes our weather and climate, its impacts on our lives and the different kinds of work we do at Met Éireann,” she said.