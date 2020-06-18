The rain is set to continue as heavy, thundery downpours forecast again

A Status Yellow warning affecting much of the country today.

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.

Met Éireann said the warning will remain in place until 3am on Friday morning for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

It said today will see prolonged rainfall, which will be heavy and thundery at times, extending from the Irish Sea to Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht throughout the day.

It’ll be warm, however, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will start with patchy rain at first and occasional heavy bursts which will gradually clear north-eastwards. There’ll be some sunny spells and scattered showers extending from the south-west in the afternoon.

Looking further ahead, it’ll remain unsettled with heavy rain and blustery conditions through the weekend and into next week.

On Saturday, heavy and prolonged rain will extend to all parts from the south-west throughout the day.

While Sunday will see sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy rain will return on Monday morning before becoming patchier through the afternoon.

Met Éireann said its outlook into next week will see further periods of heavy rain.