Saturday 22 February, 2020
Status yellow rainfall warning issued for 15 counties with risk of 'snow in parts'

It is due to come into effect from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 2:54 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nebojsa Markovic
Image: Shutterstock/Nebojsa Markovic

THE NATIONAL FORECASTER has today issued a status yellow rainfall warning with a risk of snow in some parts over the next two days. 

Met Éireann issued the warning today with it due to come into effect from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday. 

It applies to all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Tipperary. 

“Rain on Sunday night into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm quite widely, with higher totals possible in upland areas,” it said. 

“The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.”

met eireann map Source: Met Éireann

Parts of the country along the River Shannon are already dealing with increased flooding as a result of heavy rainfall in recent days, but the forecaster has warned there is a risk of further flooding in parts in the coming days. 

“As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding,” it said. 

Much of the country will see blustery showers today. Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning was in place for a time this morning in Donegal. 

“Cloudy with scattered blustery showers for the rest of today. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and risk of thunder, with some sleet possible in northern parts of the country,” Met Éireann said. 

