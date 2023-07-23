Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for 13 counties

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for 13 counties.

The warning was issued at around 6.30pm yesterday evening and will remain in place until 11am this morning.

The warning is in effect in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forecaster said that further spells of heavy rain are expected, which may result in localised flooding in some places.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo⚠️🌧️



Details of warning➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/6c24mbjAjR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2023

Yesterday, Donegal saw flash flooding in some areas, including Raphoe and Castlefinn.

Footage was shared on social media of the flooding, which affected homes in the area and caused businesses to close.

Donegal County Council issued a warning advising the public not to enter flood waters due the risk of unseen dangers. The council also advised people to avoid any unnecessary journeys.

Met Éireann said it will be damp this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will be heaviest over the northern half of the country.

Substantial flooding has occurred in a number of areas in the county, particularly Raphoe and the Finn Valley



The public are advised not to enter flood waters due the risk of unseen dangers. The public are also advised to avoid any unnecessary journeys#Donegal #YourCouncil pic.twitter.com/BOPizj3Crs — Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) July 22, 2023

Sunny spells and isolated showers are expected to develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening, though it will remain wet in the south and east for much of the day with further spells of heavy rain.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15 to 20 degrees, which will be mildest in the south and southeast.

Tonight, most areas will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells as the last of the rain clears the south and east early in the night, though a few passing showers will occur. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.