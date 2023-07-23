Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 23 July 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Met Éireann
# Rain Rain Go Away
Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning for 13 counties
The warning will remain in place until 11am.
3.2k
4
21 minutes ago

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow rain warning for 13 counties.

The warning was issued at around 6.30pm yesterday evening and will remain in place until 11am this morning.

The warning is in effect in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The forecaster said that further spells of heavy rain are expected, which may result in localised flooding in some places. 

Yesterday, Donegal saw flash flooding in some areas, including Raphoe and Castlefinn.

Footage was shared on social media of the flooding, which affected homes in the area and caused businesses to close.

Donegal County Council issued a warning advising the public not to enter flood waters due the risk of unseen dangers. The council also advised people to avoid any unnecessary journeys.

Met Éireann said it will be damp this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will be heaviest over the northern half of the country.

Sunny spells and isolated showers are expected to develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening, though it will remain wet in the south and east for much of the day with further spells of heavy rain.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15 to 20 degrees, which will be mildest in the south and southeast.

Tonight, most areas will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells as the last of the rain clears the south and east early in the night, though a few passing showers will occur. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     