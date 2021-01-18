#Open journalism No news is bad news

Rainfall warning in place from 9pm in 11 counties

There will be between 30-50mm of rain over a 24-hour period, Met Éireann said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 18 Jan 2021, 3:14 PM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a 24-hour Status Yellow rainfall warning for all of Connacht and six other counties. 

The weather warning is in place from today at 9pm until tomorrow at 9pm for the following counties: Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

“Heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas. This will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding.”

Tonight, a Status Yellow Rain Warning will be in place for all counties in Northern Ireland, from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

“Heavy rain and, later, hill snow likely leads to some disruption during Tuesday and Wednesday,” the Met Office said.

