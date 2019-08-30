Rainfall warning in the west but a mostly dry weekend for Electric Picnic

The current rainfall radar shows heavy rain is confined to the west of the country.

The current rainfall radar shows heavy rain is confined to the west of the country.

A RAINFALL WARNING remains in place for the west of the country until tomorrow morning with Met Éireann predicting that heavy rain will spread to all areas tonight.

The Status Yellow warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry and remains as such until 6am tomorrow morning. Met Éireann says that 30–50 mm of rain could fall in those areas over today until then.

Rain will be lighter and patchier in east Munster and south Leinster but the heavy rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas overnight.

The Electric Picnic festival is taking place in Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend with Met Éireann predicting partly cloudy conditions for tomorrow and Sunday with rain only in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Moderate to cool temperatures of between 13 to 15 degrees are being forecast.

Tomorrow's weather at Electric Picnic. Source: Met Éireann

Into Sunday when the All Ireland Football final between Dublin and Kerry is taking place. Forecasters are predicting a fresh and cool day nationally with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and north. Top temperatures of just 14 to 17 degrees.

In Dublin, Croke Park should expect a similarly cloudy day and some light showers may occur but heavy rain is predicted to be confined to the west and north.