This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rainfall warning in the west but a mostly dry weekend for Electric Picnic

Met Éireann says heavy rain

By Rónán Duffy Friday 30 Aug 2019, 4:24 PM
48 minutes ago 3,787 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4789536
The current rainfall radar shows heavy rain is confined to the west of the country.
Image: Met.ie
The current rainfall radar shows heavy rain is confined to the west of the country.
The current rainfall radar shows heavy rain is confined to the west of the country.
Image: Met.ie

A RAINFALL WARNING remains in place for the west of the country until tomorrow morning with Met Éireann predicting that heavy rain will spread to all areas tonight.

The Status Yellow warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare and Kerry and remains as such until 6am tomorrow morning. Met Éireann says that 30–50 mm of rain could fall in those areas over today until then.

Rain will be lighter and patchier in east Munster and south Leinster but the heavy rain in the west and north will spread eastwards to all areas overnight.

The Electric Picnic festival is taking place in Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend with Met Éireann predicting partly cloudy conditions for tomorrow and Sunday with rain only in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Moderate to cool temperatures of between 13 to 15 degrees are being forecast.

PastedImage-94877 Tomorrow's weather at Electric Picnic. Source: Met Éireann

Into Sunday when the All Ireland Football final between Dublin and Kerry is taking place. Forecasters are predicting a fresh and cool day nationally with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and north. Top temperatures of just 14 to 17 degrees.

In Dublin, Croke Park should expect a similarly cloudy day and some light showers may occur but heavy rain is predicted to be confined to the west and north.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie