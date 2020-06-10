This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Heavy rain forecast in parts today but temperatures to hit the 20s again by the weekend

Looking ahead, the weather looks set to remain mixed and changeable over the coming week.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 11,027 Views 6 Comments
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE WEATHER OVER the coming days is set to be very mixed, with high temperatures but also frequent bouts of rain. 

Today will begin damp and cloudy, before giving way to some sunny spells and showers extending from the north-west later this morning, Met Éireann said

The showers will become widespread this afternoon and evening. Some of these downpours will be heavy with hail and a few thundery downpours possible. 

Highest temperatures will be 12 to 16 degrees.

Another windy day is in store tomorrow but the showers will be less frequent and heavy than today. 

The west and north will enjoy the driest conditions, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

A spell of heavy rain will affect parts of Leinster and Munster again on Friday with temperatures remaining in the high teens. 

Saturday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, with some of these showers heavy and possibly thundery. Temperatures will range between 18 to 22 degrees. 

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann forecast that temperatures will remain near or slightly above average but the mixed and changeable conditions look set to continue. 

