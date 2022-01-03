#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 3 January 2022
Advertisement

Met Éireann issues national weather advisory as temperatures expected to drop tonight

Ice is expected to form in some areas, which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 3 Jan 2022, 3:04 PM
53 minutes ago 16,883 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644956
A reluctant dog on a walk at a chilly Sandymount Strand in Dublin this morning.
Image: RollingNews.ie
A reluctant dog on a walk at a chilly Sandymount Strand in Dublin this morning.
A reluctant dog on a walk at a chilly Sandymount Strand in Dublin this morning.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national weather advisory, with temperatures expected to dip as low as -1 degrees tonight.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight, the forecaster said, with a cold air mass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas, which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning. The weather advisory is valid from 8pm today until 9am tomorrow.

This evening, showery rain will push south over the country whilst clearer and much colder conditions extend across northern counties as the rain clears. Falls of sleet and hill snow are possible for a short time across parts of south Leinster and east Munster.

Tomorrow will be a cold and bright day, Met Éireann said, with frost clearing in the morning. There will be long sunny spells and just a few rain or hail showers affecting the north and northwest. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said the weather is expected to stay generally cold up to the weekend, with showers at times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie