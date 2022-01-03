Met Éireann issues national weather advisory as temperatures expected to drop tonight

A reluctant dog on a walk at a chilly Sandymount Strand in Dublin this morning.

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a national weather advisory, with temperatures expected to dip as low as -1 degrees tonight.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight, the forecaster said, with a cold air mass following from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas, which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning. The weather advisory is valid from 8pm today until 9am tomorrow.

This evening, showery rain will push south over the country whilst clearer and much colder conditions extend across northern counties as the rain clears. Falls of sleet and hill snow are possible for a short time across parts of south Leinster and east Munster.

Tomorrow will be a cold and bright day, Met Éireann said, with frost clearing in the morning. There will be long sunny spells and just a few rain or hail showers affecting the north and northwest. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said the weather is expected to stay generally cold up to the weekend, with showers at times.