It's a cold start to April - frosty conditions and wintry showers expected this week

IT’S SET TO be a cold and wet start to April with frosty conditions and rain expected to hit the country over the coming days.

Met Éireann has said scattered showers will hit the eastern half of the country and the northwest this morning.

However, more persistent rain will move in across Connacht and west Ulster later this afternoon and early this evening. It’s due to move towards the southeast later, becoming patchy.

Temperatures will range between 8 to 13 degrees today.

Tonight is expected to be very cold with clear spells and showers, mainly in the western half of the country.

Some hail and sleet with a risk of thunder is expected in Atlantic coastal areas.

Temperatures will drop to between 0 and 4 degrees tonight, with some frost forecast.

Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Looking at tomorrow, Met Éireann has forecast cold and blustery conditions.

Rain showers are due to hit the western half of the country in the morning, becoming widespread during the day. The forecaster said some of the showers will be heavy, with wintry showers of sleet possible.

There is also a risk of snow showers over mountains and thunder, Met Éireann said.

Moving on to Wednesday through to Friday, Met Éireann has forecast cold conditions with a mix of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a continued risk of thunder.

At night, clear spells are due to develop, with most of the showers retreating to western, northern and eastern coastal counties.

Wednesday will be windy, with some moderate north to northwest winds, according to Met Éireann.

Winds on Thursday will be mostly moderate north to northeasterly. These will decrease further on Friday.

Met Éireann said early indications for the weekend suggest that “temperatures will return close to normal and there will be a good deal of dry weather, with sunny spells”.