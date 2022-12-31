It's going to be an unsettled start to 2023 with rain and frosty conditions ahead

IT’S SET TO be a chilly start to 2023 with sunny spells and showers forecast tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There’s a possibility of some sleet on higher grounds.

Rain is forecast to turn heavy at times in the south and east this evening with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms.

It’s going to be a cloudy New Year’s Eve night, with showery outbreaks of rain, with some sleet showers possible over higher ground in the north and west.

There is also a continued chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the south and east.

Advertisement

It’ll be coldest in west Connacht and west Ulster where the best of the drier conditions with clear spells will develop. Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree.

Met Éireann has said the coming days will be changeable and often unsettled.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Day, will be rather chilly with sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.

It will remain quite chilly with highest temperatures ranging from 3 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow night is forecast to become cold and frosty in many areas with long clear spells and just isolated showers, some wintry with possible hail.

Temperatures will drop as low as -3 degrees tomorrow night.

It’s set to be a foggy and frosty start to Monday. The fog will be slow to clear and many linger locally in parts leading to hazardous driving conditions.