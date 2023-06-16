Advertisement

Friday 16 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Farmland at Burt, Co Donegal
# Mixed Bag
'Marginally cooler' weekend ahead as rain, thunderstorms and sunshine on the way
Met Éireann has said there will be some hazy sunny spells at times today.
5.9k
2
1 hour ago

IT’S SET TO be a rainy and thundery weekend ahead, but there’ll still be some sunny spells. 

Met Éireann has said there will be some hazy sunny spells at times today, the best of which will be in Ulster and north Leinster this morning. 

It’s due to turn cloudier overall as the day progresses with showery outbreaks of rain in the south gradually extending to most parts during the day. 

The showers will be heavy at times and Met Éireann has said isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. 

Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 25 degrees. 

Scattered thundery showers will continue overnight, mixed with clear spells. 

Tomorrow, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will be mixed with some sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said some surface water flooding is possible with the most intense showers, which will be mainly over the midlands and the west of the country.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 18 and 23 degrees. 

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said conditions will be “marginally cooler” but that they will be “still above average temperatures”.

Sunday is forecast to be another showery day with some sunny spells. 

Some of the showers will be heavy once again, with the chance of thunderstorms and surface water flooding. 

Highest temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees on Sunday. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
