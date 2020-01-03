Athenry named as the wettest place in Ireland as 2019 stats show above average temperatures nationwide

ATHENRY IN GALWAY was the wettest place in Ireland last year as Met Éireann released its preliminary climate summary for 2019.

Met Éireann said that 2019 is the 9th consecutive year with temperatures above normal. 2010 was below normal.

Rainfall amounts ranged from 95% of normal at Sherkin Island (Cork) to 120% of normal at Athenry (Galway).

The start of the year saw temperatures above normal, while values at the end of the year were below or around normal for the time of year, Met Éireann reported.

The experts said that summer was slightly above normal, as Ireland escaped the worst of the record-breaking heat waves that gripped Europe during June and July.

Forecasters said that nearly all mean air temperatures were above their long-term average. They said the year’s highest temperature was reported was 29.8°C at Ardfert, Kerry on 27 June while the lowest recorded was -5.8°C at Dublin Airport on 31 January.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said: “When fully analysed, 2019 will likely be the second or third warmest year on record. Average temperatures for the five-year (2015-2019) and ten-year (2010-2019) periods are almost certain to be the highest on record. Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one. This trend is expected to continue.”