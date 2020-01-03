This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Athenry named as the wettest place in Ireland as 2019 stats show above average temperatures nationwide

Now it’s damp around the fields of Athenry.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Jan 2020, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,330 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953261
Waves crash agains the sea wall in Lahinch, County Clare.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Waves crash agains the sea wall in Lahinch, County Clare.
Waves crash agains the sea wall in Lahinch, County Clare.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ATHENRY IN GALWAY was the wettest place in Ireland last year as Met Éireann released its preliminary climate summary for 2019.

Met Éireann said that 2019 is the 9th consecutive year with temperatures above normal. 2010 was below normal.

Rainfall amounts ranged from 95% of normal at Sherkin Island (Cork) to 120% of normal at Athenry (Galway). 

The start of the year saw temperatures above normal, while values at the end of the year were below or around normal for the time of year, Met Éireann reported.

The experts said that summer was slightly above normal, as Ireland escaped the worst of the record-breaking heat waves that gripped Europe during June and July. 

Forecasters said that nearly all mean air temperatures were above their long-term average. They said the year’s highest temperature was reported was 29.8°C at Ardfert, Kerry on 27 June while the lowest recorded was -5.8°C at Dublin Airport on 31 January.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said: “When fully analysed, 2019 will likely be the second or third warmest year on record. Average temperatures for the five-year (2015-2019) and ten-year (2010-2019) periods are almost certain to be the highest on record. Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one. This trend is expected to continue.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie