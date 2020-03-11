This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Status yellow wind warning issued for 10 counties, status orange wind warning issued for Donegal

The warnings will come into place overnight and will effect counties along the east and western coastlines, as well as the midlands.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 5:27 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Rainer Fuhrmann
Image: Shutterstock/Rainer Fuhrmann

THE NATIONAL FORECASTER has issued a yellow weather wind warning for 10 counties along the west and east coasts, as well as an orange weather wind warning for Donegal. 

The windy conditions combined with heavy rainfall in parts will bring stormy conditions and a risk of flooding in some parts of the country. 

Met Éireann issued the yellow wind warnings for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare at lunchtime today, with it due to kick in from 4am tomorrow morning and remaining in place until 6pm. 

“Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h,” the forecaster said. 

“Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday.”

met eireann march Source: Met Éireann

A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal from 8am tomorrow morning and is expected to be lifted at around midday. A status yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for the county until 8am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann said: “Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 60 to 75km/h with gusts of 100 to 120km/h.”

The warnings have prompted some local authorities to take measures including the closure of public parks. Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council announced that all parks “will be closed tomorrow due to the yellow wind warning for Dublin”. 

In Galway, local authorities have issued advice for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians warning that “visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions”. 

“Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt,” it said in a statement on social media. 

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has issued a similar warning nationally. 

“The Road Safety Authority is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Éireann has issued orange and yellow weather warnings for strong winds and snow and ice,” it said. 

“Road users in areas affected by the orange and yellow warnings are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.”

“Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds,” it added. 

The outlook for later in the week will see conditions remain “unsettled” with a mixture of rain and sunny intervals forecast for the weekend. 

Conor McCrave
