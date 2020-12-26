#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wind, rain and gale warnings in place today ahead of Storm Bella

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow warnings for wind, rain and gales.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 9:25 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

RAIN, WIND AND gale warnings are coming into place today as Storm Bella approaches Ireland, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow gale warning that came into effect this morning at 5am.

West to southwest winds are expected to reach gale force or strong gale force today and early tonight on coastal waters and on the Irish sea.

Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings have also been issued, and will apply from 3pm today until 4am on Sunday.

The forecaster expects that westerly winds associated with Storm Bella will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h.

Some gusts could reach up to 90 to 110 km/h, and gusts will be higher at times near the coast in the west of the country.

There is a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast due to the combination of strong winds, high waves and the forecasted storm surge.

Heavy rain is forecast for the the afternoon, evening and during the night, moving southwards over the country, and localised flooding could occur.

